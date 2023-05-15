Tube Investments Q4 net surges 84% to ₹251 cr.

May 15, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII) reported an 84% rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March over the year earlier period to ₹251 crore.

Total revenue from operations declined to ₹1,663 crore from ₹1,735 crore. The financials included an impairment loss of ₹29 crore recognised towards write-down of property, plant and equipment of certain cash generating units, it said in a regulatory filing.

The board approved long-term borrowing of up to ₹300 crore by way of term loan or issue of privately-placed, secured, non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches to meet the company’s fund requirements for FY24.

It also declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share.

M.A.M Arunachalam, chairman said, “Engineering and metal formed products businesses continued their good performance in the fourth quarter as well. The bicycle industry continues to suffer from contraction in demand and our bicycle business worked towards cost reduction and improving operational efficiency through kaizen improvements. Overall, company has delivered excellent performance in both profits and profitability.”