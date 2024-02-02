ADVERTISEMENT

Tube Investments Q3 net rises 14% to ₹158 cr.

February 02, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tube Investments of India Ltd.’s (TII) standalone net profit for the December quarter rose 14% to ₹158 crore from the year-earlier period driven by strong performance from engineering and metal formed products division.

Total revenue from operations increased by ₹188 crore to ₹1,898 crore, while cost of materials consumed jumped to ₹1,135 crore from ₹1,006 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

Engineering division and metal formed products division recorded an enhanced revenue of ₹1,229 crore and ₹392 crore respectively from the year-earlier period, while mobility division contracted to ₹147 crore from ₹174 crore.

“TII continued its focus on cost reduction initiatives and operational efficiency through Kaizen improvements. Our subsidiaries CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. and Shanthi Gears Ltd. continued its strong performance,” said Chairman M.A.M. Arunachalam.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, which will be paid by February 29.

