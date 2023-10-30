Tube Investments Q2 standalone net up 27% to ₹181 cr.

October 30, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 27% from the year-ago period to ₹181 crore on strong performance by engineering and metal-formed products divisions.

Total revenue from operations grew by 3% to ₹1,970 crore, of which engineering division accounted for ₹1,274 crore, metal formed products ₹400 crore, mobility was down to ₹177 crore from ₹226 crore and others ₹207 crore.

Free cash flow during the quarter was ₹108 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a regulatory filing.

“The company displayed strong performance in a challenging business environment, sustaining growth in profits and profitability. The bicycle industry continues to suffer from contraction in demand,” said Chairman M.A.M. Arunachalam.

Bicycle business continues its cost reduction initiatives and improving operational efficiency through kaizen improvements, he said.

The Board on Monday approved setting up of a ₹211 crore greenfield precision steel tube manufacturing facility in the west.

The project will be primarily funded through internal accrual and is expected to be completed in FY25. It is proposed to be established to manufacture multiple range of products and hence the manufacturing capacity, as such, cannot be ascertained at this stage, the company said.