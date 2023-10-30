HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tube Investments Q2 standalone net up 27% to ₹181 cr.

October 30, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 27% from the year-ago period to ₹181 crore on strong performance by engineering and metal-formed products divisions.

Total revenue from operations grew by 3% to ₹1,970 crore, of which engineering division accounted for ₹1,274 crore, metal formed products ₹400 crore, mobility was down to ₹177 crore from ₹226 crore and others ₹207 crore.

Free cash flow during the quarter was ₹108 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a regulatory filing.

“The company displayed strong performance in a challenging business environment, sustaining growth in profits and profitability. The bicycle industry continues to suffer from contraction in demand,” said Chairman M.A.M. Arunachalam.

Bicycle business continues its cost reduction initiatives and improving operational efficiency through kaizen improvements, he said.

The Board on Monday approved setting up of a ₹211 crore greenfield precision steel tube manufacturing facility in the west.

The project will be primarily funded through internal accrual and is expected to be completed in FY25. It is proposed to be established to manufacture multiple range of products and hence the manufacturing capacity, as such, cannot be ascertained at this stage, the company said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.