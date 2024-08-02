ADVERTISEMENT

Tube Investments Q1 net up 5% to ₹154 cr.

Published - August 02, 2024 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII) reported standalone net profit rose 5% over the year ago period to ₹154 crore.

Total revenue from operations grew by 10% to ₹1,960 crore, of which revenue from engineering and metal forming divisions were up by ₹123 crore to ₹1,265 crore and by ₹16 crore to ₹358 crore respectively, while in the case of mobility division it contracted by ₹6 crore to ₹181 crore, said the Murugappa group firm in a statement.

TII’s consolidated revenue from operations was ₹4,578 crore against ₹3,898 crore. Its net profit rose to ₹314 crore from ₹284 crore.

Free cash flow stood at ₹42 crore against ₹97 crore in the year ago period.

