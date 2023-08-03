Tube Investments Q1 net rises 10% to ₹148 cr.

August 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII) standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 10% from the year-earlier period to ₹148 crore.

Revenue from operations contracted by 9% to ₹1,672 crore on muted demand. Free cash flow was ₹97 crore, said the Murugappa group firm in a statement.

Segment wise revenues of engineering and mobility divisions declined even as metal formed products posted an increase.

“Though the mobility division was affected by a sluggish demand, the engineering and metal formed products registered good profit driven by good growth in auto industry,” said Chairman M.A.M. Arunachalam.

“Our electric vehicles business under TI Clean Mobility is making steady progress and we expect revenues to pick up from the coming quarters,” he said.

