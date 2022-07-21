Tube Investments buys 76% stake in Moshine Electronics, diversifies into electronics, components business

CHENNAI Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII) on Thursday announced that it had entered into a share purchase and shareholders' agreement with Noida-based Moshine Electronics Pvt. Ltd. (MEPL) to acquire 76% equity stake for a total consideration of up to ₹8.64 crore. "Through our acquisition of Moshine Electronics, we have diversified into the electronics components ecosystem which will enable us to fulfil the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of our country,” M.A.M. Arunachalam, chairman, TII, said in a statement. MEPL is a part of electronic components industry and manufactures camera module for mobile phones. It reported a turnover of ₹21 crore for FY22. The acquisition would be through secondary purchase of shares and will be completed by September 22, TII said in a regulatory filing. TII recently diversified into manufacturing electric vehicles in line with its long-term business growth plans and create multiple lines of new business and revenue streams to maintain its growth trajectory. Besides, it also identified electronic products and components as a growth vector. India is a major importer of electronic items and parts. Thus, the recent acquisition is seen as an intent to broaden TII’s product and business portfolio.



