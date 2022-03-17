Tube Investments appoints Mukesh Ahuja as MD

The board of Tube Investments of India (TII) has appointed Mukesh Ahuja as the additional director and managing director (key managerial personnel) for a period of five years from April 1, 2022.

The present MD Vellayan Subbiah has been designated as executive vice-chairman, while non-executive chairman M.A.M Arunachalam has been designated as executive chairman.

All these appointments are for a five-year period from April 1, 2022, TII said in a regulatory filing.

Additional director Tejpreet Singh Chopra is independent director from March 16.

Mr. Ahuja is currently the president of Tube Products of India. He is also on the board of Shanthi Gears Ltd. and Cellestial e-mobility Pvt. Ltd. among others.