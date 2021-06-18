TTK Prestige forays into ecom

Bengaluru

18 June 2021 20:54 IST

TTK Prestige has announced its foray into e-commerce to offer better access to its products.

To start with, its U.K. cookware brand Judge would available online. The Judge portfolio includes products such as pressure cookers, cookware, gas stoves, bottles and flasks, mixer grinders, dinner sets as well as small appliances. The brand, targeted at value-seeking customers, is part of the TTK Prestige-owned Horwood Homeware company, as per a statement.

