TTK Healthcare revises buy back price to ₹1,201.30 apiece

July 04, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based TTK Healthcare Ltd. has revised the buy back price for the proposed voluntary delisting of its shares from the major bourses. On Tuesday, the maker of Woodward’s Gripewater said that it had revised the buy back price to ₹1,201.30 apiece against ₹1,051.31 fixed on April 19. Shares of the company gained ₹7.60, or 0.61%, to close at ₹1,252 on the BSE on Tuesday. On April 5, the company said that its promoters had proposed to acquire all the equity shares held by public shareholders and file for voluntary delisting from BSE and NSE.

