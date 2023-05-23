ADVERTISEMENT

TTK Healthcare Q4 net climbs 60% to ₹17 crore

May 23, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Board declares a dividend of ₹10 per share

The Hindu Bureau

TTK Healthcare Ltd. reported net profit for the March ended quarter climbed 60% year-on-year to ₹17 crore.

Revenue from operations increased by almost 14% to ₹180 crore while the cost of materials saw a marginal increase of ₹1.55 crore to ₹45 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said that the net profit from continuing operations was ₹20 crore against ₹4 crore. Tax expenses from discontinued operations was ₹3.48 crore.

The board declared a dividend of ₹10 per share.

