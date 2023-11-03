TTK Healthcare Q2 standalone net more than doubles to ₹16 cr.

November 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

TTK Healthcare Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the September quarter more than doubled to ₹16 crore from the year-earlier period on strong sales.

Revenue from operations grew 9% to ₹186 crore. Cost of materials remained flat at ₹46 crore, the healthcare company said in a statement.

The results included revenue from animal welfare (₹29 crore), consumer products (₹54 crore), medical devices (₹21 crore), protective devices ₹(50 crore) and foods (₹31 crore).

Shares of the company gained ₹4.80, or 0.38%, to close at ₹1,256 on the BSE on Friday.

