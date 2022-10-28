TTK Healthcare Q2 standalone net declines to ₹9.91 cr.

ADVERTISEMENT

TTK Healthcare Ltd., standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September declined by 22.64% to ₹9.91 crore.

During the quarter, revenue from operations rose to ₹170 crore from ₹150 crore, while total expenses rose to ₹170 crore from ₹151 crore due to a 31% spike in raw material costs to ₹46 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Profit from continuing operations more than doubled to ₹7.91 crore from ₹3.75 crore.