February 07, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

TTK Healthcare Ltd. standalone net profit for the quarter ended December remained almost flat at ₹12 crore.

The healthcare provider had reported net profit of ₹12.17 crore during the year-earlier period, including a gain from discontinued operations.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹183 crore from ₹159 crore while input cost increased by 23% to ₹48 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.