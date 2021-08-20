TTK Health eyes higher sales volume

TTK Healthcare Ltd. is eyeing higher sales volume in the current fiscal as it expects a revival in demand.

Despite the disruption during most part of Q1 due to the CoVID-19 second wave, revenue from operations grew to ₹171 crore from ₹116.40 crore. Though the second wave did have an impact on the operations during Q1, the company is on course to deliver an improved performance in the year, said chairman T.T. Jagannathan, while addressing shareholders.

Engaged in pharma, consumer products, medical devices, protective devices and the food business, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹637 crore in FY21 compared with ₹646 crore.

According to him, the company plans to improve bolster performance with new launches, by foraying into new geographies, expanding the existing product portfolio and through ‘differentiated and innovative’ products.

The consumer products division will focus on the increase in consumption in well-penetrated markets in the South and build the non-South markets via trial generation activities, he said.

He added that said the focus of the protective gear business would be to grow through differentiated and innovative products, to develop and strengthen relationships with third-party contract manufacturing customers for increasing volumes and to work on cost optimisation to be more competitive.

Current year plans for the food business include a further increase in the capacity utilisation at the Jaipur facility through enhanced focus on domestic/institutional and the export businesses.

Briefing on the current status of the company following the second wave, he said the performance of pharma, some consumer product businesses and non-Skore OEMS are on course and the rest are expected to post improved results.