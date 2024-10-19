TSF group unveils exhaustive product line for global markets

The TSF Group, one of the largest automotive groups based in India is gearing up to produce exhaustive range of brakes, axles and wheels for the domestic and global trailer market.

As a renowned Tier-1 supplier to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for over 60 years, the group strongly focuses on design, development, world-class quality, competitive cost and superior customer centricity.

Brakes India, a leading supplier of braking systems, recently showcased its 22.5-inch light weight monobloc Single Piston Air Disk Brake. The product is designed to cater to truck, bus and trailer applications. It is targeted towards both domestic and exports trailer markets. It meets the FMVSS 121 regulations for North America, said a company official.

Key features of the product include: a monobloc design for weight reduction, patented anti-taper wear mechanism provided to reduce the uneven wear, modular design to cater to varied OEM requirements, higher pad area in comparison with other single piston designs and package protected for visual and electronic pad wear indicator.

“The product has been tested for over 15 million kilometers under varied terrains and climatic conditions proving its robustness and practical application. Our design team has created the lightest design in the market with improved stiffness and durability,” said MD Sriram Viji.

With its robust design tested to global standards, the product is expected to be a benchmark in the commercial vehicles segment. Also Brakes India displayed extensive range of Braking solutions for the light commercial and heavy commercial vehicles including complete pneumatic braking systems.

Axles India, is the largest manufacturer of rear axle housings in India, displayed 9T–12T trailer axles that come with a higher strength, is fully dressed from hub to hub and is compatible with air suspension. The axles come with an option for both disc and drum brakes.

“Over the last six decades, Wheels India and Axles India have made it a mission to be the benchmark in global quality with a focus on putting the customer first. We strive to keep evolving our approach to meet our customers’ needs,” said Wheels India MD and Axles India Director, Srivats Ram.

Wheels India, one of the largest steel wheel manufacturers in the world, exhibited diamond cut cast alloy wheel, powder black forged alloy wheel and light weight steel wheel for the commercial vehicle segment, suitable for low bed trailer, EV-bus and truck applications.

“We understand the importance of the European market through our existing customers. We have always excelled in meeting the product and service expectations, and endeavour to continue to offer value added products to the market.” Mr. Ram said.

The companies promoted by the TSF group have combined revenue of more than €3.2 billion, 42,000 employees, 1,200 branches, and 36 factories.

