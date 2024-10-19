GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TSF group unveils exhaustive product line for global markets

Published - October 19, 2024 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
TSF Group exhibited the new products at the IAA Transportation 2024, Messe Hannover. The event featured over 1,400 exhibitors and drew key international trade visitors, retailers and suppliers.

TSF Group exhibited the new products at the IAA Transportation 2024, Messe Hannover. The event featured over 1,400 exhibitors and drew key international trade visitors, retailers and suppliers.

The TSF Group, one of the largest automotive groups based in India is gearing up to produce exhaustive range of brakes, axles and wheels for the domestic and global trailer market.

As a renowned Tier-1 supplier to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for over 60 years, the group strongly focuses on design, development, world-class quality, competitive cost and superior customer centricity.

Brakes India, a leading supplier of braking systems, recently showcased its 22.5-inch light weight monobloc Single Piston Air Disk Brake. The product is designed to cater to truck, bus and trailer applications. It is targeted towards both domestic and exports trailer markets. It meets the FMVSS 121 regulations for North America, said a company official.

Key features of the product include: a monobloc design for weight reduction, patented anti-taper wear mechanism provided to reduce the uneven wear, modular design to cater to varied OEM requirements, higher pad area in comparison with other single piston designs and package protected for visual and electronic pad wear indicator.

“The product has been tested for over 15 million kilometers under varied terrains and climatic conditions proving its robustness and practical application. Our design team has created the lightest design in the market with improved stiffness and durability,” said MD Sriram Viji.

With its robust design tested to global standards, the product is expected to be a benchmark in the commercial vehicles segment. Also Brakes India displayed extensive range of Braking solutions for the light commercial and heavy commercial vehicles including complete pneumatic braking systems.

Axles India, is the largest manufacturer of rear axle housings in India, displayed 9T–12T trailer axles that come with a higher strength, is fully dressed from hub to hub and is compatible with air suspension. The axles come with an option for both disc and drum brakes.

“Over the last six decades, Wheels India and Axles India have made it a mission to be the benchmark in global quality with a focus on putting the customer first. We strive to keep evolving our approach to meet our customers’ needs,” said Wheels India MD and Axles India Director, Srivats Ram.

Wheels India, one of the largest steel wheel manufacturers in the world, exhibited diamond cut cast alloy wheel, powder black forged alloy wheel and light weight steel wheel for the commercial vehicle segment, suitable for low bed trailer, EV-bus and truck applications.

“We understand the importance of the European market through our existing customers. We have always excelled in meeting the product and service expectations, and endeavour to continue to offer value added products to the market.” Mr. Ram said.

The companies promoted by the TSF group have combined revenue of more than €3.2 billion, 42,000 employees, 1,200 branches, and 36 factories.

Published - October 19, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.