TSF Group unveils carbon fibre parts manufacturing plant

December 14, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

TSF Group, a part of the erstwhile TVS Group, in partnership with MIND S.r.l of Italy, announced the inauguration of a manufacturing facility of Leggaro Composites near Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new unit has started serial production of carbon fibre component for global mobility. At a later stage, the company said, it would cater to the needs of the health care domain.

In November 2020, the TSF Group forged a strategic partnership with MIND S.r.l. The plants in Italy and Chennai have a built-up area of 10,000 square metres with specialisation in delivering components in composite using the most advanced technologies of transformation of carbon fibre including IP-protected innovations.

“Establishing Leggaro’s manufacturing facility in Chennai is a milestone, which will allow us to scale up our presence and provide cost-effective composites solutions across industries,” said Sriram Viji, management member, Leggaro Composites and MD, Brakes India.

Francesco Varrasi, CEO, Mind S.r.l said, “MIND, the Italian base of Leggaro, has developed experience in carbon composites over several years and established itself as a supplier to many luxury car brands and motor sports companies.”