TSF Group firms exhibit offerings at IAA Transportation Expo in Germany

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 22, 2022 22:00 IST

Visitors interacting with representatives of TSF group companies at the IAA Transportation 2022 Exposition in Hanover, Germany.

TSF group companies – Brakes India, Axles India and Wheels India – in an effort to widen global footprint, have been showcasing their latest offerings at the IAA Transportation 2022 exposition being held in Hanover from September 20.

“Our endeavour is to grow our footprint with innovative products,” said Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India and Director, Axles India.

The three firms have been showcasing their new product offerings which include axles, brakes and wheels, targeted primarily at the global trailer market, at the world’s largest platform for the transport and logistics sector.

“We have always excelled in their expectations. We have made it a mission to be the benchmark in global quality with a focus on putting the customer first. We strive to keep evolving our approach to meet our customers’ needs,” Mr. Ram said.

Axles India has displayed its higher strength 9T-12T trailer axle that comes with both disc and drum brakes, while Wheels India has showcased its Painted Milled Wheel and Powder Matt Black Wheel for the commercial vehicle segment, suitable for truck and trailer application up to 5,000-kg load.

Brakes India has exhibited a 22.5-inch light-weight mono-bloc single piston air disc brake for the first time. The product is designed to cater to the truck, bus, and trailer applications.

“With over six decades of serving international customers, we are optimistic that we can serve original equipment manufacturers and trailer manufacturers globally with our full range of products,” said Sriram Viji, MD, Brakes India.

