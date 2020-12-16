Truventor acquires Chizel.io in all stock deal

MUMBAI

16 December 2020 21:05 IST

Australia-based Truventor.ai, a deep tech-led manufacturing company, has acquired Chizel.io, an India-based B2B cloud manufacturing platform in a 100% stock deal with Chizel investors and founders gaining stakes in Truventor. Further, Chizel founders will also be a part of the Truventor management.

Soumitra Joshi, founder and CEO, Truventor, said “We will leverage Chizel’s extensive batch manufacturing experience in India to deliver better business outcomes for our customers, enabled by intelligent workflows and deep-tech framework.”

Both the companies will now combine their technology to work on new projects focusing on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to cater to the challenges faced by the industry. It includes supplier identification, quality control, cash flow issues, and machine maintenance.

Advertising

Advertising