Truecaller unveils live caller ID for IPhones

April 12, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Truecaller, a communications platform, has announced the introduction of a product update on iPhone by which Live Caller ID is available for incoming calls using a simple Siri shortcut to tell you who is calling.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, India at Truecaller said , “We are witnessing strong adoption on iPhones and we are constantly innovating within the platform. Our team applied a lot of creativity to build this Siri-powered Live Caller ID experience.” 

“Finally our community can get to experience Live Caller ID during an incoming call by saying ‘Hey Siri, Search Truecaller’. This is a global release and we will continue to innovate on the iOS platform,” he said.

