Truecaller unveils enterprise solutions for business

Caller-identification application Truecaller on Thursday announced a new solution for enterprises, which will allow businesses to verify their identity on the platform.

With this feature, verified businesses will get a green caller ID and a verified business badge, and can also lock their brand name and profile photo. However, consumers will continue to see the number of spam markings as usual and they retain the right to mark verified numbers as spam or block them completely, the company said.

“With frauds and scams using spoofed identities on the rise across the world, there is a dire need to bring in more trust in communications. Truecaller has introduced brand-identity solutions as its premier enterprise offering,” the company said in a statement.

It added that this will allow businesses to verify their identity which increases consumer safety by preventing fraud and scam calls. Additionally, businesses can drive efficiency in their communications while improving call pick-up rates for genuine and important calls.

“To reiterate, our spam algorithms continue to work in the same way and the Truecaller global community of over 270 million active users will be able to mark calls that are potentially spam/scam/sales calls, even if they have a verified badge and caller ID,” it said.

