Truecaller developer unveils new safety app Guardians

Bengaluru

03 March 2021 22:09 IST

True Software Scandinavia, the developers of caller ID app Truecaller, launched Guardians, a new app for personal safety on Wednesday. The app was jointly designed by the company's teams in Stockholm and Bengaluru over the past 15 months.

“There are hundreds of apps on the app stores for personal safety and location sharing. But none of them work in a way where you can involve your family, friends, the community at large and the law enforcing authorities,'' claimed Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of True Software Scandinavia AB.

According to the company, Guardians comes with a simple onboarding process. If you are already a Truecaller user, you can sign in with one tap. If you’re not, your phone number will be verified using a missed call or OTP. The app needs three permissions: your location, contacts (so that you can select and invite your personal Guardians) and phone permission (to show your phone status to your Guardians). It has an emergency button that comes to use in case of an emergency situation.

Guardians is available for free download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

“Guardians is born out of a simple question: how can we crowdsource personal safety, just like the way we crowdsource protection against spam, scams and frauds with Truecaller,” Mr. Mamedi added.

Truecaller has over 200 million active users in India.