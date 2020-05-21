Business

Troikaa Pharma receives U.S. patent for Dynapar QPS

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has received patent for its novel non-aqueous Topical Solution of Diclofenac, which is marketed under the brand name Dynapar QPS, by the U.S. Patent Office, the company said in a statement.

Dr Ketan R Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd said “Dynapar QPS is a novel pain relief formula which provides quick powerful and long-lasting pain relief upon administration at the site of pain.”

It provides a targeted drug delivery and hence only 16 mg Diclofenac has to be applied topically at the site of pain. About 40% of this goes into the tissue, which produces an adequate concentration of Diclofenac to control the inflammation, the company said.

The company said as per IQVIA (a leading human data science company), Dynapar QPS is the number 1 prescribed brand on the topical pain killer market.

Based on the positive results of a clinical trial (Clinical Trial Registry Number CTRI/2105/02/ 005510), DCGI approved Dynapar QPS as a treatment for pain in osteoarthritis & is the only topical pain killer approved by DCGI for this condition, it said.

Additionally, Dynapar QPS is approved for all kinds of musculoskeletal pains like backache, neckpain and knee pain, it added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 10:33:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/troikaa-pharma-receives-us-patent-for-dynapar-qps/article31644286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY