Triveni Engineering Q4 net rises 74% to ₹190 crore

May 27, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - New Delhi

During the full 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit jumped to ₹1,791.80 crore from ₹424.06 crore in the previous year

PTI

Total income rose to ₹1,839.86 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 from ₹1,195.08 crore in the year-earlier period. 

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.’s net profit rose 74% to ₹190.31 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year.

Net profit stood at ₹109.17 crore in the year-earlier period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to ₹1,839.86 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 from ₹1,195.08 crore in the year-earlier period.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is into sugar as well as engineered-to-order high speed gears and gearboxes. It is also into water and wastewater management business.

During the full 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit jumped to ₹1,791.80 crore from ₹424.06 crore in the previous year.

Total income grew to ₹6,390.51 crore in 2022-23 from ₹4,716.23 crore.

