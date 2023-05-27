HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Triveni Engineering Q4 net rises 74% to ₹190 crore

During the full 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit jumped to ₹1,791.80 crore from ₹424.06 crore in the previous year

May 27, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Total income rose to ₹1,839.86 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 from ₹1,195.08 crore in the year-earlier period. 

Total income rose to ₹1,839.86 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 from ₹1,195.08 crore in the year-earlier period. 

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.’s net profit rose 74% to ₹190.31 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year.

Net profit stood at ₹109.17 crore in the year-earlier period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to ₹1,839.86 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 from ₹1,195.08 crore in the year-earlier period.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. is into sugar as well as engineered-to-order high speed gears and gearboxes. It is also into water and wastewater management business.

During the full 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit jumped to ₹1,791.80 crore from ₹424.06 crore in the previous year.

Total income grew to ₹6,390.51 crore in 2022-23 from ₹4,716.23 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.