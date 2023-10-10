ADVERTISEMENT

Triumph, Bajaj introduce Scrambler X at ₹2.63 lakh

October 10, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have announced the introduction of the Scrambler 400 X in India. This comes after the successful introduction of Speed 400 in India. 

The Scrambler 400 X, which has had a sterling pre-booking response, will now be available for sale at ex-showroom price (Delhi) of ₹2.63 lakh. The motorcycle will be available at the exclusive Triumph dealer network which will rapidly ramp up across over 100 cities within this fiscal year, Bajaj Auto which manufactures Triumph branded motorcycles in India said. 

“The Scrambler motorcycle is known for combining the versatility of a road bike with the off-road capabilities of a dirt bike. It is designed to handle challenging terrains like broken roads, soft trails with ease, thanks to its rugged frame, long travel suspension, high ground clearance, and large front wheel,” the company said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Scrambler has a distinctive style is ideal for those who seek fun and freedom on any road paved or unpaved,” it added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US