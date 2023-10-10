HamberMenu
Triumph, Bajaj introduce Scrambler X at ₹2.63 lakh

October 10, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have announced the introduction of the Scrambler 400 X in India. This comes after the successful introduction of Speed 400 in India. 

The Scrambler 400 X, which has had a sterling pre-booking response, will now be available for sale at ex-showroom price (Delhi) of ₹2.63 lakh. The motorcycle will be available at the exclusive Triumph dealer network which will rapidly ramp up across over 100 cities within this fiscal year, Bajaj Auto which manufactures Triumph branded motorcycles in India said. 

“The Scrambler motorcycle is known for combining the versatility of a road bike with the off-road capabilities of a dirt bike. It is designed to handle challenging terrains like broken roads, soft trails with ease, thanks to its rugged frame, long travel suspension, high ground clearance, and large front wheel,” the company said.

“A Scrambler has a distinctive style is ideal for those who seek fun and freedom on any road paved or unpaved,” it added. 

