Triumph, Bajaj Auto unveil Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X in India

July 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

British motorcycle maker Triumph, in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, has unveiled Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in the India market.

The motorcycles will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s new Chakan plant.

Both Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be available through an exclusive Triumph dealer network that will be ramped up to more than 100 dealerships across 80 cities in this fiscal year, the company said.

While the Speed 400 is priced at ₹2,33,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), the company has announced a special inaugural price of ₹2,23,000 for the first 10,000 customers.

The Scrambler 400x will be available in showrooms by October and its price will be announced closer to its delivery time.

The Speed 400 joins Triumph’s most successful modern classic line-up – the Speed Twin 900 and 1200 – while the Scrambler 400 X borrows its rugged design cues from the Scrambler 900 and 1200 with an off-road pedigree that goes back to the first factory Scramblers of the 1950s, according to the company.

Designed from the ground up with a brand-new single-engine platform at their heart, these new models are designed to deliver a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels.

While Bajaj Auto will be responsible for the production, sales and services of these premium motorcycles in India, Triumph will be assembling and selling these bikes in Thailand and Brazil, where it has manufacturing units. All CKD/SKD supplies will be made from Bajaj Auto’s factory.