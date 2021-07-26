Tredence to hire 1,000 analytics, engineering staff in 12 months

Bengaluru

26 July 2021 20:37 IST

Tredence, a data science and AI engineering company, said it would hire 1,000 technology professionals in the next 12 months to be deployed at its Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram facilities.

Job opportunities would span a wide range of roles, including data analysts, business analysts, data engineers, data scientists, data product owners, cloud platform developers and technical architects, among others, said the company in a release.

“We are doubling our employee strength to further enable our clients on their journey towards becoming an insight-driven organisations,’’ said Tredence CEO and co-founder Shub Bhowmick.

In the past seven months alone, Tredence has added more than 500 employees across diverse roles and skill sets. Since its inception in 2013, the company has been growing at a CAGR of 50%, it claimed.