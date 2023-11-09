ADVERTISEMENT

Travel distribution platform TBO Tek files for IPO

November 09, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

TBO Tek Ltd., a travel distribution platform in the global travel and tourism industry, said it has filed offer documents with SEBI for an IPO proposing to raise funds through issue of equity share of face value ₹1 each comprising of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 15,635,996 Equity Shares. 

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards growth and strengthening of the platform by adding new buyers and suppliers, unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Recently, leading investment firm General Atlantic announced that it acquired a minority stake in TBO in October 2023.

