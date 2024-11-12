ADVERTISEMENT

Travel brand Cox & Kings returns under the ownership of PE firm Wilson & Hughes Pte

Updated - November 12, 2024 12:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

Acquired through its Indian subsidiary, Wilson & Hughes PTE, has exclusively acquired the brand Cox & Kings along with over 200 plus specialised sub-brands that were part of its portfolio.

Lalatendu Mishra
Wilson & Hughes is planning to reshape the way people live, travel, and experience the world through the acquisition of this brand. File photo

Cox & Kings, one of the oldest travel brands has re-entered into the travel market under Wilson & Hughes Pte, a Singapore-based private equity and venture capital firm. 

The brand’s erstwhile owners Cox & Kings Ltd which was declared bankrupt 2020 was subsequently liquidated through the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) procedure.

Acquired through its Indian subsidiary, Wilson & Hughes PTE, has exclusively acquired the brand Cox & Kings along with over 200 plus specialised sub-brands that were part of its portfolio. The company has not disclosed the cost of acquisition.

Wilson & Hughes is planning to reshape the way people live, travel, and experience the world through the acquisition of this brand. 

The focus is on integrating advanced technology—AI, machine learning, and data analytics—to offer travellers tailor-made journeys that anticipate their needs and elevate the traditional travel experience, the company said.

“The travel industry is evolving rapidly, and we recognize the tremendous opportunity to redefine global travel experiences,” said Karan Agarwal, Director, Wilson & Hughes. 

“Our goal is to merge the best of tradition with forward-thinking technology. Our objective extends beyond enhancing travel; it’s about reinforcing the trusted legacy that has positioned Cox & Kings as a cornerstone of the industry for generations,” he added. 

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
