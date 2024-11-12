 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Travel brand Cox & Kings returns under the ownership of PE firm Wilson & Hughes Pte

Acquired through its Indian subsidiary, Wilson & Hughes PTE, has exclusively acquired the brand Cox & Kings along with over 200 plus specialised sub-brands that were part of its portfolio.

Updated - November 12, 2024 12:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra
Wilson & Hughes is planning to reshape the way people live, travel, and experience the world through the acquisition of this brand. File photo

Wilson & Hughes is planning to reshape the way people live, travel, and experience the world through the acquisition of this brand. File photo

Cox & Kings, one of the oldest travel brands has re-entered into the travel market under Wilson & Hughes Pte, a Singapore-based private equity and venture capital firm. 

The brand’s erstwhile owners Cox & Kings Ltd which was declared bankrupt 2020 was subsequently liquidated through the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) procedure.

Acquired through its Indian subsidiary, Wilson & Hughes PTE, has exclusively acquired the brand Cox & Kings along with over 200 plus specialised sub-brands that were part of its portfolio. The company has not disclosed the cost of acquisition.

Wilson & Hughes is planning to reshape the way people live, travel, and experience the world through the acquisition of this brand. 

The focus is on integrating advanced technology—AI, machine learning, and data analytics—to offer travellers tailor-made journeys that anticipate their needs and elevate the traditional travel experience, the company said.

“The travel industry is evolving rapidly, and we recognize the tremendous opportunity to redefine global travel experiences,” said Karan Agarwal, Director, Wilson & Hughes. 

“Our goal is to merge the best of tradition with forward-thinking technology. Our objective extends beyond enhancing travel; it’s about reinforcing the trusted legacy that has positioned Cox & Kings as a cornerstone of the industry for generations,” he added. 

Published - November 12, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Related Topics

shareholders / company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.