TransUnion opens centre in Pune

TransUnion, a leading global information and insights company, announced the opening of a new functional centre in Pune as an expansion of its existing global capability centre (GCC) in Chennai.

Over the next 12 months, the company plans to expand its workforce by approximately 50% across the Chennai and Pune locations.

The new centre at Pune would deliver technology solutions to the global TransUnion enterprise and complement the Chennai location, which offers a full stack of capabilities to fuel innovation and act as a catalyst for customer success, it said in a statement.

At Pune, TransUnion plans to hire diverse talent with expertise in data science and analytics, digital technologies, mobile computing, intelligent automation.

Debasis Panda, vice-president, operations, TransUnion said: “The Pune centre is part of a wider initiative which also sees TransUnion concurrently opening a new global capability center in South Africa.”