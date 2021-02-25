Business

TransUnion opens centre in Pune

TransUnion, a leading global information and insights company, announced the opening of a new functional centre in Pune as an expansion of its existing global capability centre (GCC) in Chennai.

Over the next 12 months, the company plans to expand its workforce by approximately 50% across the Chennai and Pune locations.

The new centre at Pune would deliver technology solutions to the global TransUnion enterprise and complement the Chennai location, which offers a full stack of capabilities to fuel innovation and act as a catalyst for customer success, it said in a statement.

At Pune, TransUnion plans to hire diverse talent with expertise in data science and analytics, digital technologies, mobile computing, intelligent automation.

Debasis Panda, vice-president, operations, TransUnion said: “The Pune centre is part of a wider initiative which also sees TransUnion concurrently opening a new global capability center in South Africa.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 9:03:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/transunion-opens-centre-in-pune/article33934647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY