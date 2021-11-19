Transportation conference to be held in Haryana from Dec. 16-18

The fourth edition of the International Transportation Electrification Conference - India 2021 will be held at ICAT Convention Centre, Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana, from December 16-18.

The biennial event is being jointly organised by SAEINDIA and IEEE IAS. The theme of iTEC India 2021 is “e-Mobility for AatmaNirbharBharat,” has been conceived with the latest trends and future challenges being faced by the EV industry, it said in a statement.

Keeping in view the pandemic situation, the fourth edition is being organised in hybrid format where the papers will be presented in person and the delegates have the choice of participating in the event in-person or may choose to join virtual. There will also be a concurrent exposition being held with the best of the EV products and accessories being displayed.

SAEINDIA is a society for knowledge dissemination among mobility professionals, while IEEE Industry Applications Society enables the advancement of theory and practice in the design, development, manufacturing and application of safe, sustainable, reliable, smart electrical systems, equipment and services.