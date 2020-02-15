Transmission of rate cuts to improve further, says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said transmission of rate cuts is expected to improve further in the coming days and that momentum is gathering pace on credit growth.
Earlier this month, the central bank opted for a status quo on the benchmark interest rate, amid signs of hardening inflation and an uncertain global environment.
Transmission of rate cuts is slowly and steadily improving, Mr. Das told reporters after the RBI’s board meeting here, adding that it is expected to improve further.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also addressed the board of the central bank.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.