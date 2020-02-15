Business

Transmission of rate cuts to improve further, says RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das   | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe

Earlier this month, the central bank opted for a status quo on the benchmark interest rate

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said transmission of rate cuts is expected to improve further in the coming days and that momentum is gathering pace on credit growth.

Earlier this month, the central bank opted for a status quo on the benchmark interest rate, amid signs of hardening inflation and an uncertain global environment.

Transmission of rate cuts is slowly and steadily improving, Mr. Das told reporters after the RBI’s board meeting here, adding that it is expected to improve further.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also addressed the board of the central bank.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 2:02:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/transmission-of-rate-cuts-to-improve-further-says-rbi-governor/article30828258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY