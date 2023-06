Transformative shift underway in automotive industry, cars evolving into data centres: Mahindra Group’s Bhuwan Lodha

June 19, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift with cars evolving into data centres on wheels, said Bhuwan Lodha, chief digital officer, automotive sector, Mahindra Group, stressing on the role of data and digital innovation in shaping the future of the sector.

“The fusion of technology and digitisation has transformed the automotive customer experience,” Mr. Lodha told PTI, detailing features such as virtual showrooms, online ordering and AI-driven systems to provide tailored recommendations based on customer preferences.

Driven by software, the vehicle of tomorrow will have much lesser moving components and will require totally different experiences towards usage, servicing and repair, he said.

Going forward, the intent is to unleash the full potential of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) and emerging technologies like web 3.0, metaverse, Large Language Model (LLMs) as well as connected ecosystems, according to Mr. Lodha.

Leveraging cloud platforms such as AWS enables easy scale up of resources based on demand, rapid deployment of new services, and ensures high availability for digital applications, he said.

