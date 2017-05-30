TRAI to issue regulations on tariffs

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is likely to come out with regulations on tariff assessment, which deals with issues such as promotional offers and predatory pricing, within a month.

“We will analyse the views received at the open house as well as the written comments, and finalise our views in the next 30 days,” TRAI Chairman R.S. Sharma said on Tuesday on the sidelines of an open house discussion on the subject. TRAI had in February issued a consultation paper Friday to undertake a comprehensive review of the tariff assessment process amid the ongoing war between incumbent telcos and new entrant Reliance Jio over its predatory pricing and promotional offers.

“The idea is to look at the current dispensation with regard to transparency, non-discrimination and predatory pricing...the definition of a promotional offer...and to see whether or not there is a need to change them,” he said.

The paper, among other issues, had sought views on which tariff offers should qualify as promotional offers, what should be the features of a promotional offer, and if there is a need to restrict the number of promotional offers that can be launched by a telecom service provider.