TRAI starts consultations ahead of 5G auction

TRAI Chairman P.D. Vaghela on Tuesday termed the consultation paper on 5G spectrum auction as a ‘watershed in the history of telecom’ as the regulator began industry-wide deliberation via open-house discussions, ahead of finalising views on aspects such as spectrum pricing.

The government expects the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to give recommendations on 5G spectrum by March. Spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022, to facilitate the roll out of 5G mobile services within 2022-23.

The industry has made an aggressive pitch for lowering of spectrum pricing.

At the virtual TRAI Open House Discussion on Tuesday, Mr. Vaghela urged stakeholders to support their suggestions with evidence and best practices. TRAI had in November released a consultation paper to discuss modalities for auction of spectrum, including pricing and quantum.