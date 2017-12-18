TRAI may cut mobile number porting cost

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday began the consultation process for reducing certain mobile number portability charges by up to 80%.

Comments sought

Pitching for a reduction in the ‘per port transaction’ charge to ₹4 from ₹19, the regulator has sought comments from stakeholders. Per port transaction charge is paid by the telecom operator to whom the subscriber opts to port his number, to the mobile number portability service provider.

The draft regulation, however, does not specifically talk about the ‘porting charge’, which is payable by the subscribers.

TRAI, in its earlier regulation, had said the amount to be paid by the subscriber cannot be more than the per port transaction charge. Hence, currently the porting charge is also ₹19.

“Considering the upsurge in the volume of porting requests with effect from July 3, 2015, (when pan India MNP was permitted) and the financial results of both the MNP service providers…, the present ceiling of ₹19 is quite high as compared to cost and volumes of transaction involved,” the regulator said in a statement.

The pan India rollout of MNP resulted in huge upsurge in the number of porting requests from 64 lakh in 2010-11 to 368 lakh in 2014-15, and 636 lakh in 2016-17.

“The Authority has, therefore, decided that the upper ceiling for per port transaction charge may be reduced as the costs of operations of MNPSPs have substantially gone down,” it said.