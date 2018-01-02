TRAI interconnect rule has a ₹1 lakh a day penalty proviso

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued new interconnectivity regulations mandating service providers to enter into an interconnection agreement “on non-discriminatory basis” within 30 days of receiving a request from another operator.

The ‘Telecom Interconnection Regulations 2018’, which will come into effect from February 1, 2018, also provide for a daily penalty of up to ₹1 lakh per service area for operators violating the new norms.

The regulations follow a prolonged battle between Reliance Jio and its older counterparts – Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, over the issue.

Jio blames others

While Reliance Jio had alleged that its subscribers were unable to make calls to other networks as other operators were not providing adequate interconnection points, the older operators blamed free calls offered by Reliance Jio for a “tsunami” of network traffic.

The regulator had also recommended a hefty penalty of ₹3,050 crore on top three telcos – Airtel, Vodafone and Idea — for violating their licence agreement and denial of interconnection to Reliance Jio.

The new regulations cover important aspects of interconnection such as interconnection agreement, provisioning of initial interconnection and augmentation of points of interconnections, disconnection of ports, and financial disincentive on interconnection issues.

The regulations will apply to all service providers offering telecom services in India, TRAI said in a statement.

“Through these regulations, the authority has mandated that every service provider shall, within thirty days of receipt of request from a service provider, enter into interconnection agreement on non-discriminatory basis, with such service provider,” it added.