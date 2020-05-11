Business

TRAI advisory on online platform tariff

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday issued an advisory asking the public to exercise caution and check charges for online conferencing platforms beforehand to avoid ‘bill shocks’. “It has been brought to the notice of TRAI that a few consumers have experienced bill shocks when they joined online conferencing platforms inadvertently dialing international numbers,” it said.

It added that considering that a large number of people have been using online conferencing platforms due to the continued lockdown, it is necessary to alert them to check applicable charges for dialing such numbers or helplines of such platform/app providers.

The regulator said that there have also been instances where the customer care centres of some of such service providers are either premium numbers or international numbers, resulting in consumers paying higher rates as applicable.

“Accordingly, the members of public are advised to carefully check the terms and conditions before using dial-in service provided by online conferencing platforms and cost applicable for contacting the customer care centre of such platform in terms of tariff for voice calls and other charges as may be applied by the service providers,” it said in the advisory.

TRAI warned that any inadvertent lapse in this regard may result in significant bills causing bill shocks.

“Thus, all the members of public are advised to exercise full caution and make themselves aware of the details of terms and conditions of using the online conferencing services particularly nature of numbers to which voice calls have to be made for joining the online conference and/or contacting customer support and details of tariff applicable for each of such services,” it said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 10:27:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/trai-advisory-on-online-platform-tariff/article31560554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY