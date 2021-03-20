Traditional firms laggingon cybersafety: experts

CHENNAI

‘Cyberinsurance alone will not suffice’

Following a recent spurt in cyberattacks, pharma majors, banking and insurance firms have started seeking cyberinsurance and crime insurance security cover, even as traditional and manufacturing companies have been lagging behind, said officials at a reinsurance brokerage.

“There have been several instances of cyberattacks during the pandemic, related to data theft, fraudulent money transfers, securities or stocks,” said Vijay Thyagarajan, CEO, Bharat Re-Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd.

“We have started talking to about 40 Indian firms to take both cyberinsurance and crime insurance cover, since cyberinsurance alone may not cover loss of money,” said T.L. Arunachalam, head, Cyber and Emerging Risks Practice at Bharat Re-Insurance.

Traditional companies, Mr. Arunachalam said, were going slow on the issue, as they were giving priority to safeguarding physical assets against vulnerability, cargo in transit, employee safety and money in transit.

“Whenever, there was a cyberattack, they simply changed the server and system and started operations using back-up data,” he said. “It is time cyberattacks are taken seriously,” he added.