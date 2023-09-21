ADVERTISEMENT

Trade with Canada will not be affected: FIEO

September 21, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Trade with Canada will not be affected because of the rift between the two countries, said Federation of Indian Export Organisations President A. Sakthivel.

ALSO READ
Indian visa suspension for Canadians done as per official order: BLS International

The annual bilateral trade between the two countries is approximately $8 billion, with $4 billion exports from India. “This is roughly 1 % of India’s total exports and it will not be affected much. The proposed Free Trade Agreement between the two countries may, however, get delayed,” he said.

Ravi Sam, chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association, said goods that are exported to Canada and attract duties will continue to have those duties, if the planned FTA is delayed. Trade will be impacted only if the relationship between the two countries worsens, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US