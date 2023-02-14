ADVERTISEMENT

Trade lobby urges caution on U.K.-India FTA

February 14, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Flags largescale rise in import of scotch whiskey from the United Kingdom

NEW DELHI

A leading alcohol beverage industry organisation has cautioned the government to “tread carefully” on the planned free trade agreement with the U.K., citing largescale increase in import of scotch whiskey from the United Kingdom.

“As per the Scotch Whiskey Association, India has become the largest export market globally for Scotch whiskey. This is also supported by the Government of India import data, which shows that the import of Scotch whiskey grew by 148% in the period April to September 2022 over the same period previous year,” said Vinod Giri, Director General of Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).  In comparison to the massive increase in import of scotch whiskey, the domestic industry “grew by just a little over 20%,” said Mr. Giri. He argued that the growth in the sale of scotch whiskey even without the FTA between the U.K. and India places a question mark on the “very need for an FTA.”

“We also wish to highlight the importance of having a minimum entry price of $5 per bottle for a product to avail concessions under the FTA. In the absence of such safeguards, we might be bidding farewell to the domestic industry,” said Mr. Giri. 

