ADVERTISEMENT

Trade data will reveal Red Sea turmoil impact: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

December 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

Rice exports may have been impacted somewhat based on initial reports, the Minister indicated

The Hindu Bureau

Piyush Goyal | Photo Credit: ANI

There isn’t any discernible impact yet on India’s exports from the turmoil in the Red Sea that has affected shipping lines, although there have been some indications that rice exports could have been impacted, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday in his first remarks on the issue. 

“The Red Sea disruption is a matter of fact. So far, there is no report of initial impact but we will know if there has been a significant impact when we get the merchandise trade data for this month. One industry which has got affected, I am told, is rice exports, but more details will be known once we get the December figures since it’s a very recent happening,” Mr. Goyal said. The initial estimates for December’s goods trade will be available on January 15. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US