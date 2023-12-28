GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trade data will reveal Red Sea turmoil impact: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Rice exports may have been impacted somewhat based on initial reports, the Minister indicated

December 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal | Photo Credit: ANI

There isn’t any discernible impact yet on India’s exports from the turmoil in the Red Sea that has affected shipping lines, although there have been some indications that rice exports could have been impacted, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday in his first remarks on the issue. 

“The Red Sea disruption is a matter of fact. So far, there is no report of initial impact but we will know if there has been a significant impact when we get the merchandise trade data for this month. One industry which has got affected, I am told, is rice exports, but more details will be known once we get the December figures since it’s a very recent happening,” Mr. Goyal said. The initial estimates for December’s goods trade will be available on January 15. 

