Trade data revisions revive: June tally raised by $1.4 billion

August 15, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
FILE PHOTO: Labourers unload rice bags from a supply truck at India's main rice port at Kakinada Anchorage in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, September 2, 2021. Picture taken September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav/File Photo | Photo Credit: RAJENDRA JADHAV

India’s goods exports may have slipped for the sixth month in a row in July, but the final tally of outbound shipments in June has turned out to be higher than the eight-month low of $32.97 billion reported earlier.

As per revised trade data, June’s goods exports now stand around $1.4 billion higher at $34.35 billion, driven largely by a $1.11 billion rise in petroleum products’ exports compared to initial assessment, according to an analysis of the data by The Hindu.

The upward revision for June not only means a lower 18.75% dip in shipments than the 22% decline earlier estimated, but also translates into a lower trade deficit of $18.75 billion compared to the initial gap of $20.13 billlion. This is because the import figures remained virtually unchanged from the $53.1 billion reported initially.

Goods trade numbers had seen sharp revisions running into billions of dollars through 2022-23, but the first two months of this financial year had seen only minor revisions of a few millions. While the $1.4 billion uptick in June’s export figures is significant, it is not as sharp as the raises during the five-month period between November 2022 and March 2023 when exports were upgraded by an average of $3.2 billion every month from their initial estimates.

A senior government official had told The Hindu that revisions seen over the past year and a half were reckoned to be largely driven by changes in petroleum products’ data. “There seemed to be recurrent delays in reporting some petroleum exports, particularly from units located in special economic zones or SEZs,” the official said.

Between April and July, petroleum exports have dropped 32.5% to $23.67 billion, with officials attributing this to the fall in global oil prices rather than lower export volumes.

