Tractor exports grew 54% in H1, says farm equipment firm VST

November 07, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

VST Tillers Tractors Limited (VST), a farm equipment manufacturer based in Bengaluru, said its tractor exports grew 54% in the first two quarters of FY24 compared to the same period a year earlier.

Also, buoyed by the domestic demand for tractors, the company launched six tractors under its Series 9 range in the September quarter which were already receiving good responses from customers, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

During H1, the farm equipment firm achieved a turnover of ₹524.65 crore compared to ₹470.13 crore during the corresponding half-year the earlier year, posting a 11.6% growth. It’s net profit for the period stood at ₹69.44 crore as against ₹32.79 crore a year earlier, indicating a 112% jump.

