TPL Q4 net profit surges to ₹62.73 crore

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd. (TPL) reported standalone net profit for the fourth quarter surged to ₹62.73 crore from ₹1.98 crore in the year-earlier period on higher revenue.

Revenue from operations rose 34% to ₹349 crore. The board recommended a higher dividend of ₹2.50 a share for FY21 (₹1.50), the company said in a statement.

The pandemic had impacted economic activities on a global scale, said Ashwin C. Muthiah, vice-chairman. In these times, TPL, in spite of the challenges, had performed well and with resilience, he said. Having seen substantial growth through value addition in the second half of the year, it had doubled its profitability, he added.

Ravi, CEO, petrochemicals division, AM Group, said that the impediments in material movements across the globe coupled with the market conditions curtailed imports into India, rewarding TPL with the deserved value additions, which were denied for long due to dumping of materials into the country.


Comments
