TPG to buy 0.93% stake in Jio Platforms

Global alternative assets firm TPG has agreed to invest ₹4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms Limited for a 0.93% equity stake in the company at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore.
With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised ₹1.02 lakh crore from leading global technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, and TPG, starting April 22, 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.