TPG to buy 0.93% stake in Jio Platforms

Global alternative assets firm TPG has agreed to invest ₹4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms Limited for a 0.93% equity stake in the company at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised ₹1.02 lakh crore from leading global technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, and TPG, starting April 22, 2020.